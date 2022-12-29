 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield finds victory in OT at Kankakee's expense 46-37

It took overtime, but Springfield nipped Kankakee to earn a 46-37 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.

Springfield opened with a 11-9 advantage over Kankakee through the first quarter.

The Kays tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 20-19 at halftime.

Springfield jumped to a 23-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Senators and the Kays locked in a 34-34 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as Springfield outscored Kankakee 12-3 in the first overtime period.

