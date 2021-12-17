 Skip to main content
Springfield hustles by Decatur MacArthur in victory 71-59

Springfield notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Decatur MacArthur 71-59 on December 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on December 11, Springfield faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Decatur MacArthur took on Normal University on December 3 at Normal University High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Senators broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-36 lead over the Generals.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

