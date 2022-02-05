 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Lutheran dismantles Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in convincing manner 48-18

Springfield Lutheran controlled the action to earn a strong 48-18 win against Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in Illinois girls basketball on February 5.

In recent action on January 31, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood and Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran took on Gillespie on January 31 at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran. Click here for a recap

The Crusaders made the first move by forging a 48-18 margin over the Knights after the first quarter.

