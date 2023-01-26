Springfield Lutheran escapes close call with Pawnee 49-43

Springfield Lutheran edged Pawnee 49-43 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 16, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Pleasant Plains and Pawnee took on Mason City Illini Central on January 21 at Pawnee High School. For a full recap, click here.
