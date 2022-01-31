Springfield Lutheran tacks win on Raymond Lincolnwood 53-12

Springfield Lutheran offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Raymond Lincolnwood with an all-around effort during this 53-12 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 31.
In recent action on January 24, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Nokomis on January 20 at Nokomis High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.