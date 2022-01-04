Springfield outlasts Rochester 58-46

Springfield grabbed a 58-46 victory at the expense of Rochester in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 29, Springfield faced off against Mundelein Carmel Catholic and Rochester took on Wheaton-Warrenville South on December 29 at Wheaton Warrenville South High School. Click here for a recap
The Senators made the first move by forging a 20-4 margin over the Rockets after the first quarter.
Springfield kept a 33-18 halftime margin at Rochester's expense.
The Senators' upper-hand showed as they carried a 45-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.