 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield outlasts Rochester 58-46

  • 0

Springfield grabbed a 58-46 victory at the expense of Rochester in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 29, Springfield faced off against Mundelein Carmel Catholic and Rochester took on Wheaton-Warrenville South on December 29 at Wheaton Warrenville South High School. Click here for a recap

The Senators made the first move by forging a 20-4 margin over the Rockets after the first quarter.

Springfield kept a 33-18 halftime margin at Rochester's expense.

The Senators' upper-hand showed as they carried a 45-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sean Desai's first-year defense fifth in NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News