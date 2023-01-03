Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin barely beats Chatham Glenwood 41-34

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin poked just enough holes in Chatham Glenwood's defense to garner a taut, 41-34 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Chatham Glenwood showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-6 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as the first quarter ended.
The Titans took a 20-17 lead over the Cyclones heading to the halftime locker room.
Chatham Glenwood enjoyed a 30-26 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to start the final quarter.
The Titans had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Cyclones won the session and the game with a 15-4 performance.
The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Chatham Glenwood played in a 48-37 game on February 4, 2022. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on December 29, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Normal University in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.