Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 60-36 win over Bloomington during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 21-14 lead over Bloomington.

The Cyclones registered a 32-20 advantage at half over the Purple Raiders.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin struck to a 48-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-8 edge.

In recent action on January 27, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield Southeast. Bloomington took on Urbana on January 24 at Bloomington High School.

