Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin escapes Chatham Glenwood in thin win 34-27

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin chalked up in tripping Chatham Glenwood 34-27 in Illinois girls basketball on January 20.
The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Chatham Glenwood played in a 48-37 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Chatham Glenwood took on Decatur MacArthur on January 13 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.
