 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin escapes Chatham Glenwood in thin win 34-27

  • 0

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin chalked up in tripping Chatham Glenwood 34-27 in Illinois girls basketball on January 20.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Chatham Glenwood played in a 48-37 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Chatham Glenwood took on Decatur MacArthur on January 13 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News