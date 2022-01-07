Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin finds small margin for win in tilt with Decatur MacArthur 53-52

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin topped Decatur MacArthur 53-52 in a tough tilt in Illinois girls basketball action on January 7.

The Generals started on steady ground by forging a 49-47 lead over the Cyclones at the end of the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin got the better of the final-quarter scoring 6-3 to finish the game in style.

