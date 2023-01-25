Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin gallops past Springfield 44-26

Playing with a winning hand, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin trumped Springfield 44-26 in Illinois girls basketball on January 25.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 11-5 lead over Springfield.

The Cyclones' shooting darted in front for a 25-12 lead over the Senators at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin thundered to a 37-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cyclones, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-4 fourth quarter, too.

