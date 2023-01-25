 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin gallops past Springfield 44-26

Playing with a winning hand, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin trumped Springfield 44-26 in Illinois girls basketball on January 25.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 11-5 lead over Springfield.

The Cyclones' shooting darted in front for a 25-12 lead over the Senators at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin thundered to a 37-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cyclones, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-4 fourth quarter, too.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield played in a 47-46 game on January 22, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Springfield faced off against Rochester and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Chatham Glenwood on January 20 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For results, click here.

