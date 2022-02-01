 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin imposes its will on Decatur Eisenhower 67-27

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin showered the scoreboard with points to drown Decatur Eisenhower 67-27 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Recently on January 28 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Rochester in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The Cyclones thundered in front of the Panthers 42-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' rule showed as they carried a 57-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

