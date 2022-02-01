Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin imposes its will on Decatur Eisenhower 67-27

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin showered the scoreboard with points to drown Decatur Eisenhower 67-27 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Cyclones thundered in front of the Panthers 42-13 to begin the second quarter.
The Cyclones' rule showed as they carried a 57-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
