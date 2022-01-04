Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin nets nifty win over Chatham Glenwood 42-36

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Chatham Glenwood 42-36 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 29, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Stanford Olympia and Chatham Glenwood took on Peoria on December 27 at Peoria High School. For a full recap, click here.
Chatham Glenwood took the lead 35-28 to start the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-1 final quarter, too.
