Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin nips Mahomet-Seymour in taut scare 42-35

The cardiac kids of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unleashed every advantage to outlast Mahomet-Seymour 42-35 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin played in a 53-36 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Mahomet-Seymour took on Lincoln on January 7 at Lincoln High School. For a full recap, click here.
