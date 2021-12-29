Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin outlasts Stanford Olympia 53-42

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin trucked Stanford Olympia on the road to a 53-42 victory on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 12-11 lead over Stanford Olympia.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened a meager 26-21 gap over Stanford Olympia at the intermission.

The Cyclones and the Spartans were engaged in a thin affair at 38-30 as the fourth quarter started.

