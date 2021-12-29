Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin outlasts Stanford Olympia 53-42

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin trucked Stanford Olympia on the road to a 53-42 victory on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 16, Stanford Olympia faced off against Tolono Unity and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Decatur Eisenhower on December 17 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 12-11 lead over Stanford Olympia.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened a meager 26-21 gap over Stanford Olympia at the intermission.
The Cyclones and the Spartans were engaged in a thin affair at 38-30 as the fourth quarter started.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.