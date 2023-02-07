No quarter was granted as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blunted Decatur MacArthur's plans 56-43 on February 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped in front of Decatur MacArthur 16-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Generals trimmed the margin to make it 20-19 at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin moved to a 27-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 29-23 points differential.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur MacArthur played in a 53-52 game on January 7, 2022. For more, click here.

