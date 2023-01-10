 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pockets narrow victory over Normal University 43-35

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin topped Normal University 43-35 in a tough tilt on January 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University played in a 49-35 game on January 11, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on December 29, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal University and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Decatur MacArthur on January 6 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap.

