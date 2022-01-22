 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pockets narrow victory over Springfield 47-46

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin upended Springfield for a narrow 47-46 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 10, Springfield faced off against Normal Community West and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Mahomet-Seymour on January 13 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For a full recap, click here.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin made the first move by forging a 11-3 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Senators fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Cyclones would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News