Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pockets narrow victory over Springfield 47-46

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin upended Springfield for a narrow 47-46 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 10, Springfield faced off against Normal Community West and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Mahomet-Seymour on January 13 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For a full recap, click here.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin made the first move by forging a 11-3 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.
The Senators fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Cyclones would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.