Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin chalked up in tripping Decatur MacArthur 50-43 on January 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Decatur MacArthur showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-9 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as the first quarter ended.

The Cyclones' shooting jumped in front for a 27-22 lead over the Generals at the half.

Decatur MacArthur battled back to make it 41-39 in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cyclones outscored the Generals 9-4 in the final quarter.

