Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pockets slim win over Decatur MacArthur 50-43

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin chalked up in tripping Decatur MacArthur 50-43 on January 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Decatur MacArthur showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-9 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as the first quarter ended.

The Cyclones' shooting jumped in front for a 27-22 lead over the Generals at the half.

Decatur MacArthur battled back to make it 41-39 in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cyclones outscored the Generals 9-4 in the final quarter.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur MacArthur faced off on January 7, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 29, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal University and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield Southeast on December 30 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap.

Related to this story

