 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin puts an offensive performance on Kankakee Bishop McNamara 60-16

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin earned a convincing 60-16 win over Kankakee Bishop McNamara in Illinois girls basketball action on December 28.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin an 18-4 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense stormed to a 38-16 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara at halftime.

The Cyclones roared over the Fightin' Irish when the fourth quarter began 55-16.

Recently on December 17 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tarasenko says he's disappointed to miss Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News