Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin puts an offensive performance on Kankakee Bishop McNamara 60-16

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin earned a convincing 60-16 win over Kankakee Bishop McNamara in Illinois girls basketball action on December 28.
The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin an 18-4 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense stormed to a 38-16 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara at halftime.
The Cyclones roared over the Fightin' Irish when the fourth quarter began 55-16.
