Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rains down on Springfield Southeast 53-37

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin put together a victorious gameplan to stop Springfield Southeast 53-37 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 21.
The first quarter gave the Cyclones a 26-25 lead over the Spartans.
