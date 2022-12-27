Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rides to cruise-control win over Port Byron Riverdale 51-21

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin showed no mercy to Port Byron Riverdale, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 51-21 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Port Byron Riverdale after the first quarter.

The Cyclones registered a 22-11 advantage at halftime over the Rams.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin breathed fire to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Cyclones added to their advantage with a 10-7 margin in the closing period.

