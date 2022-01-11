Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roars in front, stays there to upend Normal University 49-35

A swift start blazed a winning path for Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin during a 49-35 win over Normal University in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 7, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Normal University took on Villa Grove on January 4 at Normal University High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Cyclones stormed in front of the Pioneers 49-33 to begin the second quarter.
