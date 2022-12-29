Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin secures a win over Rock Falls 38-23

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dumped Rock Falls 38-23 on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Rock Falls settling for a 9-9 first-quarter knot.

The Cyclones' shooting jumped in front for a 20-16 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped to a 30-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Cyclones added to their advantage with an 8-2 margin in the closing period.

