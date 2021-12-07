Springfield slips past Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 46-44

Springfield knocked off Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 46-44 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Cyclones showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 24-21 advantage over the Senators as the first quarter ended.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Springfield, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 25-20 final quarter, too.
