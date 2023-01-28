Springfield Southeast ekes out victory against Springfield 41-36

Springfield Southeast edged Springfield 41-36 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois girls basketball action on January 28.
The last time Springfield and Springfield Southeast played in a 65-52 game on January 20, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Springfield faced off against Rochester and Springfield Southeast took on Normal University on January 13 at Springfield Southeast High School. For a full recap, click here.
