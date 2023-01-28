 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Southeast ekes out victory against Springfield 41-36

  • 0

Springfield Southeast edged Springfield 41-36 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois girls basketball action on January 28.

The last time Springfield and Springfield Southeast played in a 65-52 game on January 20, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Springfield faced off against Rochester and Springfield Southeast took on Normal University on January 13 at Springfield Southeast High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News