Decatur Eisenhower got no credit and no consideration from Springfield Southeast, which slammed the door 69-31 on February 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 28, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield. Decatur Eisenhower took on Rochester on January 31 at Rochester High School.

