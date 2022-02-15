 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Southeast rains down on Springfield Lanphier 62-51

Springfield Southeast dumped Springfield Lanphier 62-51 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 15.

Recently on February 5 , Springfield Southeast squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Springfield Southeast opened with a 29-24 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.

Springfield Southeast's position showed as it carried a 36-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

