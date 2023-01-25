 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Southeast sinks Springfield Lanphier with solid showing 41-23

  • 0

Riding a wave of production, Springfield Southeast surfed over Springfield Lanphier 41-23 on January 25 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The last time Springfield Southeast and Springfield Lanphier played in a 62-51 game on February 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Springfield Southeast faced off against Normal University and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur Eisenhower on January 21 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sets new women's World Cup record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News