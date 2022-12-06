Springfield squeezes past Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56-51

Springfield swapped jabs before dispatching Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56-51 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield played in a 47-46 game on January 22, 2022. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.