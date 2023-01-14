 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Elmo-Brownstown chalks up convincing victory over Moweaqua Central A&M 46-15

The force was strong for St. Elmo-Brownstown as it pierced Moweaqua Central A&M during Saturday's 46-15 thumping for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 14.

St. Elmo-Brownstown moved in front of Moweaqua Central A&M 11-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened a giant 24-8 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

St. Elmo-Brownstown steamrolled to a 35-11 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-4 edge.

