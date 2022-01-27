 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Joseph-Ogden buries Bloomington Central Catholic under avalanche of points 56-27

  • 0

St. Joseph-Ogden offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Bloomington Central Catholic with an all-around effort during this 56-27 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on January 27.

Recently on January 15 , St Joseph-Ogden squared up on Mattoon in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Peoria sews up Lincoln 52-44

Peoria wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 52-44 victory over Lincoln in Illinois girls basketball …

Watch Now: Related Video

David 'Big Papi' Ortiz elected into Major League Baseball Hall of Fame

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News