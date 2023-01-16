 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph-Ogden dances past Champaign St. Thomas More 58-41

St. Joseph-Ogden charged Champaign St. Thomas More and collected a 58-41 victory on January 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

St. Joseph-Ogden opened with a 13-10 advantage over Champaign St. Thomas More through the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense jumped in front for a 30-20 lead over the Sabers at halftime.

St. Joseph-Ogden steamrolled to a 50-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Sabers managed a 10-8 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on January 9, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Tolono Unity on January 9 at Tolono Unity High School. For more, click here.

