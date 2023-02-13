A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and St. Joseph-Ogden nabbed it to nudge past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43-34 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 13.

In recent action on February 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Cissna Park . For a full recap, click here. St Joseph-Ogden took on Peotone on February 8 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. Click here for a recap.

