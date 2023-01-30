 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph-Ogden delivers smashing punch to stump Rantoul 53-23

St. Joseph-Ogden controlled the action to earn an impressive 53-23 win against Rantoul in Illinois girls basketball on January 30.

Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Rantoul squared off with January 31, 2022 at Rantoul Township High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 23, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Mattoon . Click here for a recap. Rantoul took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on January 21 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For results, click here.

