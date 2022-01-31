St. Joseph-Ogden overwhelms Rantoul Township 45-6

St. Joseph-Ogden's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 45-6 win over Rantoul Township on January 31 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 24, Rantoul Township faced off against Monticello and St Joseph-Ogden took on Stanford Olympia on January 24 at Stanford Olympia High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
