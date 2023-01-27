 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph-Ogden pockets narrow victory over Bloomington Central Catholic 54-45

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but St. Joseph-Ogden had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Bloomington Central Catholic 54-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 27.

The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Bloomington Central Catholic played in a 56-27 game on January 27, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 16, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Tolono Unity and St Joseph-Ogden took on Monticello on January 19 at Monticello High School. For results, click here.

