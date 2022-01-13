St. Joseph-Ogden pours it on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 46-26

St. Joseph-Ogden left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 46-26 in Illinois girls basketball on January 13.
In recent action on January 8, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and St Joseph-Ogden took on Pontiac Township on January 6 at Pontiac Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.