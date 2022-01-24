St. Joseph-Ogden takes a toll on Stanford Olympia 50-40

St. Joseph-Ogden trucked Stanford Olympia on the road to a 50-40 victory at Stanford Olympia High on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 17, Stanford Olympia faced off against Rantoul Township and St Joseph-Ogden took on Mattoon on January 15 at Mattoon High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.