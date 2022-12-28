Stanford Olympia dismantles St. Joseph-Ogden in convincing manner 62-41

Stanford Olympia's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate St. Joseph-Ogden 62-41 at Stanford Olympia High on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Stanford Olympia moved in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 16-10 to begin the second quarter.

Stanford Olympia fought to a 30-24 intermission margin at St. Joseph-Ogden's expense.

Stanford Olympia roared to a 52-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Stanford Olympia added to its advantage with a 10-8 margin in the closing period.

