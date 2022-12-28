Stanford Olympia dismantles St. Joseph-Ogden in convincing manner 62-41

Stanford Olympia's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate St. Joseph-Ogden 62-41 at Stanford Olympia High on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Stanford Olympia moved in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 16-10 to begin the second quarter.
Stanford Olympia fought to a 30-24 intermission margin at St. Joseph-Ogden's expense.
Stanford Olympia roared to a 52-33 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as Stanford Olympia added to its advantage with a 10-8 margin in the closing period.
Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Stanford Olympia squared off with January 24, 2022 at Stanford Olympia High School last season.
In recent action on December 15, Stanford Olympia faced off against Pleasant Plains and St Joseph-Ogden took on Fithian Oakwood on December 21 at Fithian Oakwood High School.
