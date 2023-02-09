Stanford Olympia trucked Athens on the road to a 45-33 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 9.

The first quarter gave Stanford Olympia a 6-5 lead over Athens.

The Spartans registered an 18-8 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Stanford Olympia pulled to a 32-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Warriors' 17-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.

