It was a tough night for Mason City Illini Central which was overmatched by Stanford Olympia in this 58-37 verdict.

In recent action on January 28, Stanford Olympia faced off against Tolono Unity . Click here for a recap. Mason City Illini Central took on Riverton on January 30 at Riverton High School. For results, click here.

