Staunton slides past Waverly South County in fretful clash 52-43

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Staunton didn't mind, dispatching Waverly South County 52-43 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 17, Staunton faced off against Virden North Mac and Waverly South County took on Beardstown on January 17 at Beardstown High School. For a full recap, click here.

