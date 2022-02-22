Stopped cold: Canton thwarts Taylor Ridge Rockridge's quest 49-34

Saddled up and ready to go, Canton spurred past Taylor Ridge Rockridge 49-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 22.

The Rockets took a 21-19 lead over the Little Giants heading to halftime locker room.

