 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stopped cold: Champaign Central thwarts Danville's quest 64-46

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Champaign Central spurred past Danville 64-46 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 9, Danville faced off against Bloomington and Champaign Central took on Bloomington on December 11 at Champaign Central High School. For more, click here.

Champaign Central made the first move by forging a 13-10 margin over Danville after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The COVID-19 reality for Justin Fields and Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News