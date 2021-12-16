Stopped cold: Champaign Central thwarts Danville's quest 64-46

Saddled up and ready to go, Champaign Central spurred past Danville 64-46 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 9, Danville faced off against Bloomington and Champaign Central took on Bloomington on December 11 at Champaign Central High School. For more, click here.
Champaign Central made the first move by forging a 13-10 margin over Danville after the first quarter.
