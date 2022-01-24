Stopped cold: Mt. Pulaski thwarts LeRoy's quest 47-28

Mt. Pulaski put together a victorious gameplan to stop LeRoy 47-28 on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 10, Mt Pulaski faced off against Decatur St Teresa and LeRoy took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on January 19 at LeRoy High School. For a full recap, click here.
