Stopped cold: Rochester thwarts Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's quest 47-30

Rochester grabbed a 47-30 victory at the expense of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Rochester a 13-2 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.
Rochester's shooting darted to a 25-12 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the half.
The Rockets' influence showed as they carried a 36-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on January 22 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Springfield in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.