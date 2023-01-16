 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Catlin Salt Fork unleashes full fury on Westville 51-16

It was a tough night for Westville which was overmatched by Catlin Salt Fork in this 51-16 verdict.

In recent action on January 2, Westville faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Catlin Salt Fork took on Cissna Park on January 9 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For results, click here.

