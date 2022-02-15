Storm warning: Decatur MacArthur rains down on Chatham Glenwood 60-30

Decatur MacArthur dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 60-30 victory over Chatham Glenwood on February 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 5, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield on February 10 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For more, click here.
Decatur MacArthur's shooting darted to a 26-17 lead over Chatham Glenwood at halftime.
