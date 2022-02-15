 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm warning: Decatur MacArthur rains down on Chatham Glenwood 60-30

  • 0

Decatur MacArthur dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 60-30 victory over Chatham Glenwood on February 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 5, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield on February 10 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For more, click here.

Decatur MacArthur's shooting darted to a 26-17 lead over Chatham Glenwood at halftime.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Effingham tackles Mt. Zion 52-30

Yes, Effingham looked superb in beating Mt. Zion, but no autographs please after its 52-30 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on …

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News