Storm warning: Hillsboro unleashes full fury on Gillespie 55-27

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Hillsboro broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 55-27 explosion on Gillespie for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 4.

Hillsboro's shooting darted to a 12-10 lead over Gillespie at the half.

The Hilltoppers' domination showed as they carried a 41-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

