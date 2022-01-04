Storm warning: Hillsboro unleashes full fury on Gillespie 55-27

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Hillsboro broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 55-27 explosion on Gillespie for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 4.
In recent action on December 29, Hillsboro faced off against Riverton and Gillespie took on Raymond Lincolnwood on December 30 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. For more, click here.
Hillsboro's shooting darted to a 12-10 lead over Gillespie at the half.
The Hilltoppers' domination showed as they carried a 41-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.